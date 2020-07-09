Joshua Rominger is accused of running over a female and leaving the scene of the accident.

Jasper Man Arrested In Connection To Death Of Woman

Developing out of jasper- tonight --- a domestic dispute between a married couple -- ending tragically.

Police say --- a man backed over his wife with his pick-up truck-- killing her.

32-year-old joshua is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident - causing death - while intoxicated.

Investigators say -- he was high on marijuana - at the time -- and is being held without bond - tonight.

"first aid was rendered realtivity quickly, we did have an autopsy today and the preliminary results of that is that she did die from internal injuries caused by the accident."

Police say -- rominger drove away-- and was later arrested in the small town of pay-ohlee.

That is about an hour north- east of the couple's