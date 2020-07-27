Health Alert: Coronavirus precautions

COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon, but there are a few relatively simple things that each of us can do to help prevent further cases.



Related videos from verified sources CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance



CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago Employee With COVID Infected Colleagues, Patients At Baystate Medical Center



The organization reports coronavirus precautions were not fully followed in the employee break room. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago Businesses abandoned as Covid-19 decimates tourism industry in Bangkok



Hundreds of businesses were boarded up and closed today (July 27) in Bangkok with the country's tourism industry crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Footage from the Sukhumvit Road - once the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:21 Published 4 days ago