Connie Culp, woman who underwent first face transplant surgery in US, has died Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Connie Culp, woman who underwent first face transplant surgery in US, has died Connie Culp, the woman who underwent the first near-total face transplant in the United States at the Cleveland Clinic 12 years ago, has died. 0

