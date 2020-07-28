Global  
 

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

