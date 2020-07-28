Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

|
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Masks will be mandatory on US House floor: PelosiWashington:�Face masks will be mandatory on the floor of the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Members and staff..
WorldNews
Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
National Futures Association
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Trump defends hydroxychloroquine, viral video
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
WH on voting: 'States need to get their act together'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
WH blames Democrats for no new virus reliefThe White House is blaming Democrats on Capitol Hill for not reaching a compromise on a new relief package. (July 31)
USATODAY.com
|
