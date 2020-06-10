Global  
 

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Bass should not be overlooked, while many others have painted her as universally liked and highly respected.

One source says that 11 women are still being formally considered, with no contenders being explicitly told they’re out of the running.

California senator Kamala Harris and Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, are among the most serious candidates.

Biden told reporters earlier this week that he will make his selection in the first week of August.

