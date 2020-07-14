Global  
 

Report: Antonio Brown Suspended 8 Games For Multiple Violations Of NFL's Personal Conduct Policy
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The wide receiver has been suspended for eight games for “multiple violations” of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension will begin in Week 1, regardless of whether or not he’s employed by a team at that point.

Katie Johnston reports.

