Reporter Update: When To Get Tested For Coronavirus After An Exposure
If you've been exposed to someone with coronavirus, when should you get a test?
And can the timing affect the results?
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Reporter Update: Coronavirus Transmission In ChildrenKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is talking to the experts about studying coronavirus transmission in children.
Reporter Update: Many Parents Looking At Cyber School Options For FallKDKA's Nicole Ford has more on an enrollment explosion for cyber school in the fall due to coronavirus.
Reporter Update: Potential Coronavirus Vaccines Causing Similar Side EffectsKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking at the coronavirus vaccine studies and the similar side effects they are causing during the trials.