US consumer spending up 5.6% in June Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 minutes ago US consumer spending up 5.6% in June Americans increased their spending in June by a solid 5.6%. This helped regain some of the record plunge that occurred after the coronavirus crippled the economy. 0

5.6 PERCENT.
THIS HELPED REGAIN SOME OF THE RECORD PLUNGE THAT OCCURRED AFTER THE CORONAVIRUS STRUCK HARD IN MARCH AND PARALYZED THE ECONOMY.
BUT THE VIRUS' RESURGENCE IN MUCH OF THE COUNTRY COULD IMPEDE FURTHER GAINS.
LAST MONTH'S RISE IN CONSUMER SPENDING FOLLOWED A SEASONALLY ADJUSTED 8.5 PERCENT SURGE IN MAY.