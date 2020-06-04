Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

|
|
Alan Parker English film producer and director
Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76London - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to..
Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies
Sir Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Evita, dies aged 76His many credits include Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning, The Commitments and Bugsy Malone.
Cinemas to reopen, but film industry ‘not yet felt full effects of pandemic’
Bugsy Malone 1976 film by Alan Parker
BAFTA Film Awards pushed back due to coronavirus
Iain Stirling dedicates BAFTA nod to Caroline Flack
Hollywood Award Shows Are Being Delayed Due To Coronavirus
Golden Globe Awards moved to February
Golden Globes Delayed Until Late February | THR News
