Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Cinemas to reopen, but film industry ‘not yet felt full effects of pandemic’



The full effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the film industry have not yet been felt, the head of UK audiences at the BFI has warned as the Government announced cinemas will be allowed to reopen around England from July 4. Ben Luxford said the reverberations from the crisis will still be felt for a long time, even as cinemas reopen with new socially-distanced seating configurations and staggered film start times. Multiplexes and smaller screens have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic – and Cineworld, Vue and Picturehouse cinemas have announced plans to reopen on July 10.

