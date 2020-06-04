Global  
 

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed.

He was 76.

The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind 'Bugsy Malone' and 'The Commitments.'

