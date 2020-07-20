Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé New Album Is Out
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Beyoncé New Album Is Out
It's on Disney Plus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Beyoncé drops 'Already' video as 'Black Is King' lands on Disney+

Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King has landed on Disney+ and to mark the moment, the...
Mashable - Published

Beyoncé Delivers Black Excellence In New Already Music Video

Beyoncé Delivers Black Excellence In New Already Music Video Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has hyped up her new Black Is King visual album – set to premiere on...
SOHH - Published

Blue Ivy Carter makes adorable appearance in mom Beyoncé's new 'Black is King' trailer

Expect some major star power in Beyoncé's upcoming visual album, "Black is King" – namely her...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

BrvJosh

BRV Josh ⚪ RT @disneyplus: It is time. Like if you’re ready for #BlackIsKing, a visual album from Beyoncé. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus. https://t.co/… 5 seconds ago

3Zzaps

3Zzaps RT @ErrolWebber: Today, Black Supremacist & Illuminati Puppet, Beyoncé Knowles released her latest album. She’s no longer hiding her Satan… 5 seconds ago

akyaa_aku

Akua Akyaa 😀😘 RT @ChartBeyonceNet: 🇬🇧 iTunes UK: #14. “The Lion King: The Gift [Deluxe Edition]” — @Beyonce (+8) *New Peak* https://t.co/Xut3kOqob4 5 seconds ago

ICare4_U

Naturallykristina 🌼 RT @the__prototype: After the Self-Titled visual album, the Lemonade film, Beychella/Homecoming and The Black is King film, Beyoncé has cem… 8 seconds ago

HeyBeluFiori

choripan RT @DisneyPlusUK: Experience a new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift. #BlackIsKing, a film by @beyonce, is streaming exclusi… 10 seconds ago

ediblesticker

Moxie is retrogrouch juice RT @DrDesThePlanner: Hey y’all!!!! I’ve been holding this in, but I can finally share this: Keisha is in #BlackIsKing ... that’s right, my/… 16 seconds ago

fidanenem

O SENHOR DOS ANAIS @Beyonce How could you launch this whole movie to The Gift album and leave EVERYTHING IS LOVE with just one music video? 24 seconds ago

rouldvd

ro RT @BeyLegion: Beyoncé — The Lion King: The Gift [Deluxe Edition] album — available now! • Apple Music: https://t.co/libVlVBtSl • iTunes:… 24 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' | Billboard News [Video]

Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' | Billboard News

Beyoncé's new visual album, 'Black Is King,' arrived on Friday (July 31), premiering on Disney+ about a year after the 2019 release of the 'Lion King' remake, which Beyonce voiced Nala in.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:03Published
Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’ [Video]

Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’

The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’ [Video]

Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’

Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’ The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published