Beyoncé New Album Is Out

Expect some major star power in Beyoncé's upcoming visual album, "Black is King" – namely her...

Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has hyped up her new Black Is King visual album – set to premiere on...

Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King has landed on Disney+ and to mark the moment, the...

O SENHOR DOS ANAIS @Beyonce How could you launch this whole movie to The Gift album and leave EVERYTHING IS LOVE with just one music video? 24 seconds ago

Moxie is retrogrouch juice RT @DrDesThePlanner : Hey y’all!!!! I’ve been holding this in, but I can finally share this: Keisha is in #BlackIsKing ... that’s right, my/… 16 seconds ago

choripan RT @DisneyPlusUK : Experience a new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift. #BlackIsKing , a film by @beyonce , is streaming exclusi… 10 seconds ago

Naturallykristina 🌼 RT @the__prototype : After the Self-Titled visual album, the Lemonade film, Beychella/Homecoming and The Black is King film, Beyoncé has cem… 8 seconds ago

BRV Josh ⚪ RT @disneyplus : It is time. Like if you’re ready for #BlackIsKing , a visual album from Beyoncé. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus . https://t.co/… 5 seconds ago