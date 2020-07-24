Global  
 

Third Christopher Columbus statue removed in Chicago
Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Third Christopher Columbus statue removed in Chicago
Another statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed overnight in Chicago.
Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago’s Grant...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndependentBBC News


Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

CHICAGO (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after...
Seattle Times - Published

Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports

Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentBBC News



Attention now turns to city of Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statue [Video]

Attention now turns to city of Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statue

After protests led to the city’s Grant Park and Little Italy Christopher Columbus statues being taken down, attention is now being turned to a lesser known Columbus statue in Chicago.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:33Published
Protesters ask police officers to wear masks during Chicago rally [Video]

Protesters ask police officers to wear masks during Chicago rally

As federal agents descend on Chicago, Illinois in an effort to curb protests, some of those rallying near the Christopher Columbus statue on July 20 to ask officers put on masks to stifle the spread of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago [Video]

Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago

Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published