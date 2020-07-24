Third Christopher Columbus statue removed in Chicago

M.A.B.F RT @chicagotribune: Mayor Lightfoot has removed a third statue of Christopher Columbus from the streets of Chicago. https://t.co/Fch2jp4XgM 1 minute ago
BaburB Chicago's third Christopher Columbus statue removed overnight
https://t.co/f2Q0YzFmHk 3 hours ago
Korina B. RT @SophiePSherry: Things are quiet at 92nd & Exchange, where a third Christopher Columbus statue was removed by the city this week https:/… 3 hours ago
Maxime RT @USRealityCheck: Citing public safety, Mayor Lori Lightfoot removes another statue of Christopher Columbus 'temporarily': Mayor Lori Lig… 3 hours ago
Sophie Sherry Things are quiet at 92nd & Exchange, where a third Christopher Columbus statue was removed by the city this week https://t.co/bfT98P8NYR 4 hours ago
Top U.S. & World News🗽 Citing public safety, Mayor Lori Lightfoot removes another statue of Christopher Columbus 'temporarily': Mayor Lori… https://t.co/XBFOHSfzRp 4 hours ago
Attention now turns to city of Chicago’s third Christopher Columbus statueAfter protests led to the city’s Grant Park and Little Italy Christopher Columbus statues being taken down, attention is now being turned to a lesser known Columbus statue in Chicago.
Protesters ask police officers to wear masks during Chicago rallyAs federal agents descend on Chicago, Illinois in an effort to curb protests, some of those rallying near the Christopher Columbus statue on July 20 to ask officers put on masks to stifle the spread of..
Christopher Columbus statues removed in ChicagoStatues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters.