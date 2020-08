Apple: Latest iPhones will be shipped later Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 5 minutes ago Apple: Latest iPhones will be shipped later If you;re holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer. Last year, new iPhones started selling in late September, but the tech giant announced last week the latest iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LITTLE LONGER.LAST YEAR, NEW I-PHONES STARTEDSELLING IN LATE SEPTEMBER...BUT THE TECH GIANT ANNOUNCEDTHIS WEEK...THE LATEST I-PHONES WILL BESHIPPED SLIGHTLY LATER THANUSUAL THIS YEAR.THAT'S DUE TO A DISRUPTION INGLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS...THANKS TO CORONAVIRUS.MEANWHILE...THE COMPANY ANNOUNCEDBLOCKBUSTER THIRD QUARTEREARNINGS AMID THE PANDEMIC.APPLE POSTED REVENUE OF NEARLY- 60-BILLION DOLLARS IN THETHREE MONTHS....ENDING IN JUNE.THAT'S A 12-PERCENT INCREASEFROM THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS ARE BACK IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this cwphilly PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you’re going to have to wait a l… https://t.co/Q6Wv1Ou30H 5 minutes ago victor a torres RT @CNN: Apple says its latest iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year as the coronavirus disrupts global supply chains… 34 minutes ago Omi RT @CBSPhilly: If you're holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer. Apple announced… 4 hours ago CBS Philly If you're holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer. Apple a… https://t.co/tVTmGPWmDx 4 hours ago George RT @news6wkmg: If you're holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer. https://t.co/VZb… 4 hours ago News 6 WKMG If you're holding out to get your hands on the latest iPhone, you're going to have to wait a little longer. https://t.co/VZbMqM2zlB 4 hours ago