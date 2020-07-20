Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'.

"We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok.

We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," US President Donald Trump said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump doubles down on mail-in voting concerns, warns of 'greatest election disaster in history'

 Trump doubled down on his concerns about mail-in voting snarling Election Day results, warning of "the greatest election disaster in history."
USATODAY.com
Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw [Video]

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

[NFA] Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Countering G.O.P. on Courts, Democrats Will Call for ‘Structural Reforms’

 Progressives pushed for the platform language after President Trump’s drive put 200 conservative judges on the federal bench and Senate Republicans blocked..
NYTimes.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources [Video]

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

TikTok-owner ByteDance may list its Chinese operations in Hong Kong or Shanghai, according to Reuters sources. That after tensions with Washington scuppered earlier hopes for a blockbuster New York listing. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into the issue and are thinking about making a decision. This comes after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, needs to be taken against it. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Beijing has accused the US of using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. Tiktok has claimed that user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. This comes after India earlier banned the video-sharing app and several others over privacy concerns. The US had lauded India's decision and said that the move will protect India's integrity and national security. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook, Google, and the US government all have their own reasons to make you believe that TikTok is unsafe and scary — and they're all self-serving

Facebook, Google, and the US government all have their own reasons to make you believe that TikTok is unsafe and scary — and they're all self-serving · President Trump and the US government have been considering a ban on TikTok over long-held...
Business Insider - Published

Trump Says He’s ‘Looking at’ TikTok Ban in the US

Trump Says He’s ‘Looking at’ TikTok Ban in the US President Trump on Wednesday said his administration is “looking at” banning TikTok, adding to...
WorldNews - Published

Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok as Trump mulls ban on video sharing app

Even as Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

bigcountryhome

bigcountryhomepage President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says https://t.co/sNkpwDNo6O 8 minutes ago

FOX59

FOX59 News President Trump to order Chinese company to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations, report says https://t.co/CKmPsdM928 12 minutes ago

CriticalCricket

Social Distancing Cat I'm a little concerned about this because there is nothing special about tiktok outside of the fact it is owned by… https://t.co/b8R1v6hpL7 13 minutes ago

lynann_headley

☆ Lynann Headley ☆ RT @WBOY12News: TIK TOK: President Donald Trump plans to sign an order directing ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to sell i… 17 minutes ago

WBOY12News

WBOY 12News TIK TOK: President Donald Trump plans to sign an order directing ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, t… https://t.co/yOuSktckpD 18 minutes ago

chagel

MGC Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok as President Trump says he is considering signing an order requiring that China… https://t.co/UPK4StnvVS 18 minutes ago

smithcryan

SmithCRyan ☕️ Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok as President Trump says he is considering signing an order requiring that China… https://t.co/icaRRPZTcf 22 minutes ago

TeodCamilli

Teodoro Camilli La 3a guerra mondiale continua e L’ infame Gates sta dalla parte del nemico - Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok a… https://t.co/GWK8PiRhSV 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden [Video]

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases [Video]

Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases

Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week. This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20 [Video]

WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished