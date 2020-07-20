'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'.

"We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok.

We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," US President Donald Trump said.