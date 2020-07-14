Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariel Winter In 'Don't Log Off'
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Ariel Winter In 'Don't Log Off'
It's coronavirus themed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Join Some Friends For a Fun Day Out

Ariel Winter hugs boyfriend Luke Benward tight as they gather with some friends for a group pic...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Ariel Winter signs up for coronavirus quarantine film Don't Log Off


ContactMusic - Published

"Don't Log Off" - cast: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward, Ashley Argota, Brielle Barbusca, Sterling Beaumon, Jack Griffo, Khylin Rhambo, Kara Royster

*Release date :* TBA 2021 *Synopsis :* "Don't Log Off" revolves around six friends attending a...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ariel Winter signs up for quarantine film Don't Log Off [Video]

Ariel Winter signs up for quarantine film Don't Log Off

Ariel Winter has joined the cast of comedy-thriller 'Don't Log Off', a movie set in the early days of the coronavirus quarantine.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published
Ariel Winter joins 'Free Britney' movement [Video]

Ariel Winter joins 'Free Britney' movement

Ariel Winter has joined the 'Free Britney' movement, demanding justice for Britney Spears amid the singer's conservatorship battle with her dad.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Blonde Ariel Winter Reveals Freckles [Video]

Blonde Ariel Winter Reveals Freckles

Platinum-blonde hair is pretty high-maintenance — it feels like roots show up approximately 15 seconds after bleaching. But even though Ariel Winter recently decided to make that major change, it..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published