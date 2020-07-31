Global
Amazon gets FCC approval for Project Kuiper’s 3,200 internet satellites.
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Amazon gets FCC approval for Project Kuiper’s 3,200 internet satellites.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Amazon gets FCC approval for Project Kuiper’s 3,200 internet satellites.
Amazon gets FCC approval for its Project Kuiper broadband satellites
The FCC has unanimously approved Amazon’s Project Kuiper, giving the tech giant the go-ahead to...
engadget - Published
13 hours ago
TechCrunch
Amazon just won a huge FCC approval to launch 3,236 Kuiper internet satellites — a $10 billion project that'd compete with SpaceX's emerging Starlink network
· Amazon wants to launch 3,236 internet-beaming satellites in an effort called Project Kuiper, which...
Business Insider - Published 17 hours ago
17 hours ago
TechCrunch
Amazon will spend $10B to battle Elon Musk in the internet-from-space race
Amazon is ready to funnel more than $10 billion into Project Kuiper, after it secured government...
The Next Web - Published 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
