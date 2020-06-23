Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain

Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people.
Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court.
LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers.
"Investigation and prosecution are two different things.
Prosecution is done by lawyers.
It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police.
We want punishment for all culprits.
At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said.
Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police.
Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots.
Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).
While speaking to media in the national capital on July 31, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on Lieutenant Governor (LG) overturning Delhi Cabinet's decision to appoint panel of lawyers of its own choice to argue Delhi violence cases in Supreme Court and High Court. He said, "Not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits but no innocent should get punished."
