Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday.

Parker's filmography is extremely diverse.

He helmed musicals, crime dramas and thrillers.

Academy of Motion Pictures, via Twitter Parker was a two-time Oscar nominee.

His films won 19 BAFTA awards, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Other noteworthy films include 'Evita,' 'Bugsy Malone,' 'The Commitments,' 'Angela's Ashes' and 'Angel Heart.'

Among those reacting to Parker's death on social media was actor-turned-director Ben Stiller.

Ben Stiller, via Twitter