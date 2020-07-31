Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday.

Parker's filmography is extremely diverse.

He helmed musicals, crime dramas and thrillers.

Academy of Motion Pictures, via Twitter Parker was a two-time Oscar nominee.

His films won 19 BAFTA awards, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Other noteworthy films include 'Evita,' 'Bugsy Malone,' 'The Commitments,' 'Angela's Ashes' and 'Angel Heart.'

Among those reacting to Parker's death on social media was actor-turned-director Ben Stiller.

Ben Stiller, via Twitter

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News [Video]

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:15Published