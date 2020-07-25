Global  
 

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

[NFA] Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers.

Freddie Joyner has more.

Trump’s DHS Is Treating Journalists Like Terrorists

 Earlier this week, the New York Times’ Mike Baker tweeted out the image of a Department of Homeland Security memo that had formed the basis of a report he had..
WorldNews

Homeland Security gathered intelligence on journalists covering Portland protests

 Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered an investigation into agency's intelligence unit which assembled reports on journalists in Portland.
USATODAY.com

The Backstory: What our reporters saw, heard and learned at the Portland protests

 It was important for us to stand at the courthouse fence, to be among the protesters, to watch law enforcement. Even if it meant being in harms way.
USATODAY.com

