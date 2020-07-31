Global  
 

Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users

Florida Teen Charged In Worldwide ‘Bit-Con’ Hack Of Prominent Twitter Users

A Florida teen is facing 30 felony charges for scamming people across America, and perpetrating the “Bit-Con” hack of prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk.

Katie Johnston reports.

