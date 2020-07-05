Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates

Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations.

She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary.

She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them.

The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet.

This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father.

The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day.

Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Watch the full video for the details.