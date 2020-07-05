Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence l Latest updates

Facing a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has now broken her silence over the allegations.

She said that she has absolute faith in God and the country's judiciary.

She also lashed out at the media and said that she has refrained from commenting on the advice of her lawyers.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's relative alleged that the Maharashtra police is not sincerely probing the case and said they have no faith in them.

The actor's kin said that all they have done till now is mere formality and they want to brush the case under the carpet.

This even as the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in the actor's death case based on the FIR filed by the actor's father.

The chorus for a CBI probe into the case is also growing with each passing day.

Now, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also sought a CBI probe into the case and said that Chirag Paswan had even raised the issue with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Watch the full video for the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 8 hours by ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty grilled for 8 hours by the Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday. Rhea was questioned in money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials. She had arrived at the agency’s Ballard office with brother Showmik. The Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Rhea and four others in Sushant Singh’s death case. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide. Rhea has been called again on August 10, PTI reported. The agency is investigating Rhea’s income, investments etc. Rhea had challenged the complaint filed against her in Patna. On Friday, the Centre moved Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea’s petition. Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR leveling serious allegations against Rhea.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published
SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from ED office after interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in Sushant SinghRajput's death case in Mumbai on August 07. Rhea's statement was recorded by the agency. She is also named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case. Sushant's former business manager, Shruti Modi also left from the building after interrogated by ED.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement [Video]

Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement

Daily Punch - Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED to record her statement

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:45Published
‘Quarantined investigation, not me’: Bihar officer probing Sushant’s death [Video]

‘Quarantined investigation, not me’: Bihar officer probing Sushant’s death

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined here after arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to return to his home state. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state, an official said. Tiwari said BMC officials had quarantined the investigation, not him. Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee investigation into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant death case. On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Sushant Singh Rajput: Mystery and voyeurism around Bollywood star's death

 The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken several twists and turns.
BBC News
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SP Vinay Tiwari returns to Patna [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SP Vinay Tiwari returns to Patna

Bihar's Special Investigation Team head, IPS Vinay Tiwari returned to his home state. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the officer under quarantine in Mumbai, when he reached there to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "It's not about a person, our investigation was put under quarantine. The investigation was on right track," said Vinay Tiwari. On August 11 (Tuesday), Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakroborty petition seeking to transfer FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published
Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty

Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:43Published

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother records statement at ED office [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother records statement at ED office

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on August 07. He is named in the FIR registered by CBI in Sushant Sing Rajput's death case. Rhea's statement is being recorded by the agency. Meanwhile, Sushant's former business manager is also being questioned at ED office.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 07. Rhea Chakraborty is also being questioned by the agency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details [Video]

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19: Total cases surpass 2-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh [Video]

COVID-19: Total cases surpass 2-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh

As trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are recording over 10,000 cases daily. Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,06,960 cases so far. With 10,483 new cases, total tally of Maharashtra stood at 4,90,262. Total cases in India surpassed 20-lakh mark on August 7. 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested so far, according to ICMR.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Inaugural run of 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Deolali

 It is a weekly sevice that will depart from Deolali every Friday at 11 AM and reach Danapur the next day at 6.45 PM.
DNA

CBI can't probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case without Maharashtra govt's consent, claims Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

 CBI has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
DNA

SC to scrutinise Palghar lynching case chargesheets

 The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to scrutinise Maharashtra police’s two chargesheets in the Palghar ‘sadhu’ lynching case and asked the state..
IndiaTimes

Ram Vilas Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan Indian politician

J&K, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand join 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme: Paswan

 Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand have joined the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme, taking the total number of states and union territories..
IndiaTimes

3 more states join 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme: JP Nadda

 BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that three more states - Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand - along with the UT of J&K have joined the 'One Nation One Ration..
IndiaTimes

'One Nation, One Ration Card': Ram Vilas Paswan reviews plan, four more states adopt ration scheme

 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is an ambitious plan of the Modi government that aims to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries..
DNA

Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan Indian politician

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never. I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case. Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation. After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out. Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter. I am very happy that CM has decided this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Chirag Paswan fires fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar

 Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, blaming the outbursts of a councilor against..
IndiaTimes
CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday [Video]

CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi on July 05. Ramvilas Paswan's son Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan was also present. "Today is the birthday of Ram Vilas Paswan. I come here to congratulate him. We also discussed 2-3 matters of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan told media persons.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: Uddhav Thackeray advises Mumbaikars to remain indoors as city deals with severe waterlogging

 "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray also reviewed the situation with district collectors of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane, and Raigad districts as..
DNA
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert [Video]

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rain for 48 hrs, CM Thackeray puts BMC on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious..
IndiaTimes
Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined' [Video]

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts. The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra. Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar. Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty's video 'Don't Worry' shot at Sushant Singh Rajput's home goes viral

Fans have still not come to terms with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans, who are still...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life


SSR death case: Rhea likely to file bail

On Tuesday, the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput took a new twist as the late actor’s father,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Sushant's dad files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide is being investigated by the Mumbai police. And according...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccine: SII to manufacture 100 million doses for India & others | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine: SII to manufacture 100 million doses for India & others | Oneindia News

Serum Institute of India to manufacture 100 million vaccine doses at Rs 225 per dose to India & other countries; At least 15 dead in Kerala landslide, search operations underway; Rhea Chakraborty..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:06Published
Sushant's sister Shweta shares a cryptic post as Rhea appears before ED [Video]

Sushant's sister Shweta shares a cryptic post as Rhea appears before ED

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a cryptic social media post on Friday, when his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published
'I wasn't, investigation was quarantined': SP Vinay Tiwari leaves for Patna [Video]

'I wasn't, investigation was quarantined': SP Vinay Tiwari leaves for Patna

Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari left from quarantine centre on August 07. He reached Mumbai on August 02 to probe in the case of Sushant Singh's death case. He was 'forcibly quarantined" by BMC..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published