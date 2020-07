Apple Is The World's Most Valuable Company

On Thursday, Apple released a blockbuster earnings report.

On Friday, Apple shares surged as much as 7%.

Apple's market capitalization briefly overtook Saudi Aramco's on Friday, dethroning the oil giant as the most valuable company in the world.

Apple's market value at $1.762 trillion.

Apple's recent tear has sent shares up roughly 39% year-to-date.

The company also on Thursday announced a 4-1 stock split, which it said would help it appeal to a broader range of investors.