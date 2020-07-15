Golden Alert

Global  
 

And ordered to pay back the more than two miliion dollars he scammed from his victims. authorities continue to search for a missing bourbon county man with dementia.

According to the sheriff's office..

85-year-old billy dale was last seen at his home in the little rock community around eleven thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says dale was last seen driving off in his 2009 red ford f- 2-50 truck that has the words "big red" written red..

Across the front windshield.

There's also damage on the back of the truck.

Deputies say dale needs to take medication for his dementia and other medical




