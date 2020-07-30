Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world.

Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low.

The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries.

While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing.

Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.