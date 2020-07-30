Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:49s - Published
Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world.

Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low.

The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries.

While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing.

Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikram Chandra (novelist) Vikram Chandra (novelist) Indian-American writer

Vikram Chandra on pros and cons of New Education Policy 2020 [Video]

Vikram Chandra on pros and cons of New Education Policy 2020

Government on Wednesday announced the New Education Policy 2020. While the new policy has largely been received well, many have raised doubts about the efficacy of the same. Many have argued that in this age of globalisation making mother-tongue or the regional language as medium of education for primary classes may not be the right course? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 11:28Published
Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories

As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a much-needed boost to Air Force's ageing fleet, but will increase India's air superiority at a time when there is tension along the LAC with China. However, the broader question that still remains is how India intends to fill the gaps in the air defense systems? What can India do to indigenise defense production in the country? Top stories with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:32Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

House holds 'moment of silence' for COVID victims

 The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Americans who have died of the coronavirus Friday. The U.S. leads the world with nearly 4.5..
USATODAY.com
Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts [Video]

Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident. Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana government's mass promotion scheme in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Mohammad Nooruddin said he had been trying to clear his Class 10th examinations since 1987 but would fail every single time since his English was weak. He said that he used to take help from his cousins for studies but would end up failing every single time. The 51-year-old was ecstatic and said that he had paid the fees for the exams and completed the necessary formalities thinking this will be the last time he appears for the examination. His decision to not give up paid dividends as the Telangana government's decision to not hold exams for class 10 and declare all students passed with minimum marks has made the 34th attempt a success story for Mohammad Nooruddin. Watch the full video to know more about Mohammad Nooruddin's story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:11Published

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Italy's oldest student caps off studies at 96 [Video]

Italy's oldest student caps off studies at 96

With no late-night drinking sessions to distract him and a typewriter instead of a tablet, Italy's oldest student, 96-year-old Giuseppe Paterno has become one of the world's oldest graduates after finishing his history and philosophy degree from the University of Palermo.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Spanish economy feels pain of coronavirus

 France and Italy also see double-digit contractions as the pandemic hits growth across Europe.
BBC News

India virus deaths pass Italy's as floods hamper battle

 Shares India's coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking that of Italy, as floods affecting millions and killing almost 350 hampered the battle..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile [Video]

'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published
'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus [Video]

'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke with Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, and discussed ideas that could re-shape the post pandemic world. The duo delved into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published
India extends ban on International flights till August 31st | Oneindia News [Video]

India extends ban on International flights till August 31st | Oneindia News

India on Friday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till August 31. Actress Rhea Chakraborty releases emotional video message. Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published