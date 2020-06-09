Global  
 

Tristan Thompson: LeBron is the greatest player in the world
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Tristan Thompson joins the show to discuss last night's game between the Lakers and Clippers.

Thompson believes LeBron is the greatest in the world, as he has the stamina to make game-winning plays and can carry a team.

