The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west
The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west

The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west

Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and near tropical storm force wind in and around Lake Okeechobee this weekend.

Wind along Southwest Florida's coast should be around 10-20 mph.

