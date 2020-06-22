Make-A-Wish campaign raises $113K

Dunkin’ customers raised $113,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York this year through the annual start donut sales.

Season record for money raised.

Dunkin donut's helped raise one hundred and thirteen thousand dollars that will go toward granting a wish to a child with a critical illness.

Dunkin presented a check to the make a wish c-e-o this afternoon.

Having a large sum of money will allow dozens of children throughout the central new york region to have a wish come true.

Sot: diane kuppermann, president/ceo make a wish central new york the amount of money on that check $113,000 just gives me the goose bumps and overwhelms me because we have so many wish kids waiting for their wishes throughout our 15 counties.

Right now there's more than 190 medically eligible kids waiting for wishes, and of course when the pandemic started everything came to a screeching halt.

Zachariah bunal is one of the recipients lucky enough to have already received a wish to go to disney and meet some of his favorite characters.

Zachariah has three open heart surgeries and will eventually require a transplant.

The make a wish foundation isn't able to do any travel wishes right now, but will resume those wishes when it does become safe to travel.

