'I Cannot Control My Tears' Says Revere Shooting Victim's Father
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
'I Cannot Control My Tears' Says Revere Shooting Victim's Father
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
