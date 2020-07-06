Two roads in Terre Haute set to close next week for railroad crossing repairs

There's some there's some construction going on next week... it "will" impact your travel... so listen up!

On monday...according to the city of terre haute... crawford and 13th will be closed.

This is at the "railroad tracks" by "b&b foods".

The area is expected to be closed until tuesday.

This is for tie, rail and crossing repairs.

On tuesday... .according to the city of terre haute... 25th street..

Between fort harrison and spring clean avenue will be clsed.

This is due to c-s-x replacing the railroad crossing..

The city of terre haute told us that c-s-x anticipates the closure lasting until thursday... c-s-x is saying the road should be back open by the end of