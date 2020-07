Ohio last call at 10 p.m. to prevent COVID-19 spread Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Ohio last call at 10 p.m. to prevent COVID-19 spread With a new state order, bars in Ohio won't be allowed to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. Starting Friday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Cincinnati bars react to 10 p.m. 'last call' alcohol restrictions imposed by state The state of Ohio approved new rules enforcing a 10 p.m. statewide "last call" for alcohol sales at...

bizjournals - Published 6 hours ago