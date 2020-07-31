Alan Parker Has Died
R.I.P.
Sir Alan Parker, a British director known for “Evita,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Midnight...
Director Sir Alan Parker, whose work included Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express, has died aged 76.
One of Britain's most successful directors, Parker won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film...
