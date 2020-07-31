Global  
 

Alan Parker Has Died
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Alan Parker Has Died
R.I.P.
Alan Parker, ‘Evita’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’ Director, Dies at 76

Alan Parker, ‘Evita’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’ Director, Dies at 76 Sir Alan Parker, a British director known for “Evita,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Midnight...
Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies aged 76

Director Sir Alan Parker, whose work included Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express, has died aged 76.
Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express and Evita, dies at 76

One of Britain's most successful directors, Parker won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film...
Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 [Video]

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday. Parker's filmography is extremely diverse...

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News [Video]

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind..

Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies [Video]

Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies

Director Sir Alan Parker, whose work included Bugsy Malone and MidnightExpress, has died aged 76. A statement from a spokeswoman, sent on behalf ofthe family, said Sir Alan died on Friday morning.

