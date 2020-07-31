Alan Parker Has Died

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76



Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday. Parker's filmography is extremely diverse... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published 2 hours ago

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News



Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:15 Published 3 hours ago