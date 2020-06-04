Chernobyl and End Of The F***ing World win big at TV Baftas

Chernobyl and comedy The End Of The F***ing World were the big winners at theBafta TV Awards, securing two gongs each.

Jared Harris earned the best leadingactor prize for playing Valery Legasov in Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl whilethe show also came out top in the best mini-series category.