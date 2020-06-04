Global  
 

Chernobyl and End Of The F***ing World win big at TV Baftas
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Chernobyl and comedy The End Of The F***ing World were the big winners at theBafta TV Awards, securing two gongs each.

Jared Harris earned the best leadingactor prize for playing Valery Legasov in Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl whilethe show also came out top in the best mini-series category.

Chernobyl leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations with 14 nods [Video]

Chernobyl leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations with 14 nods

'Chernobyl' is up for 14 BAFTA TV Awards this year, after receiving 11 nominations for the main Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, such as the Leading Actor prize for Jared Harris, and three for the British Academy TV Craft Awards.

Bafta chief executive on Olivia Colman TV snub [Video]

Bafta chief executive on Olivia Colman TV snub

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry admits she was surprised not to see Olivia Colman nominated for the TV Baftas for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown but says it was a very strong category this year.

TV Baftas: The main nominations [Video]

TV Baftas: The main nominations

The Crown and Chernobyl lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman misses out. Royal Netflix story The Crown is up for best drama series, and supporting actress and actor for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince of Wales.

