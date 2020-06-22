Bill Huang RT @DigitalTrends: Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney blames Apple for high developer fees. https://t.co/O0lScpeiBt 4 days ago
Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app storesApple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal..
Apple Hits New High After Cook Speaks: What Really Drove the StockApple CEO Tim Cook delivered a keynote address Monday at the Worldwide Developer Conference, but the stock rose for other reasons.