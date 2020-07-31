Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 day ago Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers Around 15,000 new cases of the disease have been reported in Spain in the past week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stephen Cole RT @BBCWorld: Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Spain and in the city of Valencia, engineers and scientists are going into the sewers to tr… 1 hour ago Sulabh Bihar RT @SulabhIntl: In our recently organised webinar on Covid-19 & Wastewater.Professor Gertjan Medema @KWR_Water said purpose of environment… 8 hours ago Dorothy RT @AlbertDeclan: Covid in the water??? BBC News - Coronavirus: Tracking new outbreaks in the sewers https://t.co/ost7bvR5u2 10 hours ago Bob M. BBC News - Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers https://t.co/j62VUy2kYG 11 hours ago John Murray Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers - BBC News https://t.co/uSuYXfxhE1 12 hours ago BudapestSquibber Covid in the water??? BBC News - Coronavirus: Tracking new outbreaks in the sewers https://t.co/ost7bvR5u2 12 hours ago Juan A. Dominguez RT @BrunoBoelpaep: You can predict where Covid-19 cases will rise by testing waste waters... #Bbcnews went underground, in the sewers of Va… 14 hours ago