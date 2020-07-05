Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

Body of a missing COVID-19 patient was found inside a well at Washim on July 31, the police said. Police official Satish Patil said, "The patient had run away from COVID-19 centre here on July 29. The patient's body was found in a well today. The person might have committed suicide. On July 30, the police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. The patient's slippers were also found beside the well. The police called the deceased's wife and brother. They identified the patient by his slippers."
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.
A man was found dead near flooded road under Minto Bridge on July 19. "We are monitoring everything closely and pumps were used to clear Minto Road. Road gets flooded every year. I want to say BJP that we should work together," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people. Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court. LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers. "Investigation and prosecution are two different things. Prosecution is done by lawyers. It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits. At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said. Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police. Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots. Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal visited Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur on July 05. He inaugurated the 10,000 bed-facility for COVID-19 patients at the centre and also inspected the facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The entire facility at the centre is air-conditioned with all the basic amenities. The cases of coronavirus have crossed 94,000-mark in the national capital
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sputnik UPDATE | India extends ban on international passenger flights until 31 August
#SputnikUpdates https://t.co/RhVPJoW1DV 9 hours ago
Kings vibez RT @DailyPostNGR: COVID-19: Buhari govt gives update on lifting ban on international flights https://t.co/CrAC4vSgwt https://t.co/uccK3nISLn 3 days ago
Wavyvibrations COVID-19: Buhari govt gives update on lifting ban on international flights https://t.co/DHtuuACu0H 3 days ago
India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident. Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published