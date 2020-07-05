Global  
 

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus.

India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end.

Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3.

LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over.

Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus.

All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved.

India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark.

Watch the full video for more details.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

105-year-old out of Covid clutches
IndiaTimes
'Missing' COVID-19 patient found dead inside well in Maharashtra's Washim [Video]

'Missing' COVID-19 patient found dead inside well in Maharashtra's Washim

Body of a missing COVID-19 patient was found inside a well at Washim on July 31, the police said. Police official Satish Patil said, "The patient had run away from COVID-19 centre here on July 29. The patient's body was found in a well today. The person might have committed suicide. On July 30, the police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. The patient's slippers were also found beside the well. The police called the deceased's wife and brother. They identified the patient by his slippers."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Foreign Interference in Elections: Is It Real or Just Political Noise?

 A recently concluded British Parliamentary inquiry has determined that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which resulted in the departure..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 153 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 153 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
EU issues first ever sanctions against cyber attacks [Video]

EU issues first ever sanctions against cyber attacks

The move to use the full force of the EU's new powers, agreed back in May 2019, was welcomed by the Dutch foreign minister on Twitter

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

American Academy of Pediatrics American Academy of Pediatrics US professional association

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats [Video]

AAP demands resignation of Tripura CM over his comments on Punjabis, Jats

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Delhi waterlogging: Gautam Gambhir targets AAP, Sisodia says 'MCD, Delhi govt should work together' [Video]

Delhi waterlogging: Gautam Gambhir targets AAP, Sisodia says 'MCD, Delhi govt should work together'

A man was found dead near flooded road under Minto Bridge on July 19. "We are monitoring everything closely and pumps were used to clear Minto Road. Road gets flooded every year. I want to say BJP that we should work together," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (India) Directorate General of Civil Aviation (India) Indian governmental regulatory body for civil aviation


Anil Baijal Anil Baijal Indian civil servant

Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain [Video]

Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain

Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people. Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court. LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers. "Investigation and prosecution are two different things. Prosecution is done by lawyers. It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits. At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said. Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police. Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots. Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published
LG Anil Baijal inaugurates 10,000 bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas [Video]

LG Anil Baijal inaugurates 10,000 bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal visited Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur on July 05. He inaugurated the 10,000 bed-facility for COVID-19 patients at the centre and also inspected the facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The entire facility at the centre is air-conditioned with all the basic amenities. The cases of coronavirus have crossed 94,000-mark in the national capital

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy [Video]

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy

Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

Biggest coronavirus vaccine deal yet: $2.1 billion to Sanofi/GSK for up to 100 million doses

 The United States will pay Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to test and produce 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
USATODAY.com
U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines

Washington is to pay European drug giants Sanofi and GSK 2.1 billion dollars to cover vaccines for 50 million people. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:49Published
Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts [Video]

Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident. Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus [Video]

'We follow western way of doing things in economic system': Muhammad Yunus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke with Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, and discussed ideas that could re-shape the post pandemic world. The duo delved into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published