Denver7 Gives raises $4,000 for Aurora boy's recovery after hit-and-run crash Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 days ago Denver7 Gives raises $4,000 for Aurora boy's recovery after hit-and-run crash Denver7 viewers raised over $4,000 for a little boy who fractured his skull in a hit-and-run crash in his own backyard. 0

