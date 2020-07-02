Sony unveils its 'Ready For PlayStation 5' TVs

Sony has announced two TVs as part of the new 'Ready for Playstation 5' designation, offering game-ready models and features that will support the PS5 at launch later this year.

Sony Bravia X900H, a 4K Android TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch.

While, Sony Z8H 8K LED Smart TV is available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

Over and above their specific benefits for gaming, both monitors have an additional feature called - Bravia Game Mode.

This will allow PS5 to automatically play games on TV's lowest latency setting, and it lets the user wake both the PS5 and TV simultaneously with a single press of the DualShock 5 controller.