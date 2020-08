ACROSS THE COUNTRY, THERE'SDEMAND FOR COVID-19 TESTING ASPOSITIVE CASES ARE ON THE RISE.MANY SAN DIEGO TESTING SITES ARELIMIT IT GO TO THOSE WHO FALL INTHE HIGH RISK CATEGORY OR HAVESYMPTOMS.YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED FREE DRIVETHROUGH TESTING, A CVS.SOME PEOPLE HAVE HAD TO WAITLONGER THAN TWO WEEKS TO RECEIVERESULTS.



