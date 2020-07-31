Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:13s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias

Take a look at the eye of Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean from aboard a NOAA aircraft on Friday.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters shared the video.

