WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias
Take a look at the eye of Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean from aboard a NOAA aircraft on Friday.
The NOAA Hurricane Hunters shared the video.
WEB EXTRA: Whales Swimming Off Brazilian CoastThese whales were spotted swimming in the waters off Bahia, Brazil in mid-July. Biologists say the whales could have an easier time finding food this year in quieter seas, with fewer ships in the ocean..
Broward Mayor Says County Is Ready, As Residents Prepare For Hurricane IsaiasWith Hurricane Isaias on their 'radar', Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared.
South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm IsaiasThe crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31).