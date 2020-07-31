Amphibious Assault Vehicle safety examined after deadly SoCal accident Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Amphibious Assault Vehicle safety examined after deadly SoCal accident Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin looks into the safety of amphibious assault vehicles, following a deadly training accident off San Clemente Island. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jose J. Mendoza RT @DavidBr57411518: @1stMEF @USMC Wasn't there a Marine that just published a article 8 hours earlier about this and how it a accident wai… 4 hours ago David Bright @1stMEF @USMC Wasn't there a Marine that just published a article 8 hours earlier about this and how it a accident… https://t.co/yPAkKpWAKo 5 hours ago Sahar Smith 1 US Marine is dead, and 8 are missing, after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off Southern California… https://t.co/mn4bK2PXU5 12 hours ago