Amphibious Assault Vehicle safety examined after deadly SoCal accident
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Team 10 investigator Adam Racusin looks into the safety of amphibious assault vehicles, following a deadly training accident off San Clemente Island.

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island [Video]

One Marine Dead, 8 Missing After Accident Off San Clemente Island

One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

