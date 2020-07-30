WEB EXTRA: Rep. Jordan and Dr. Fauci In Heated Exchange
Rep.
Jim Jordan questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci about protests and the spread of coronavirus at a hearing Friday on Capitol Hill.
Jordan asked Dr. Fauci whether the government should try to limit protests around the country.
