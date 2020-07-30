Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: Rep. Jordan and Dr. Fauci In Heated Exchange
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Rep.

Jim Jordan questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci about protests and the spread of coronavirus at a hearing Friday on Capitol Hill.

Rep.

Jordan asked Dr. Fauci whether the government should try to limit protests around the country.

