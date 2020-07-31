Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: HHS Secretary Alex Azar On Preparing For Hurricane Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke about Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19 at a roundtable with President Trump in Tampa on July 31.

He said hurricane preparation might be different because of the virus.

Secretary Azar said sheltering in place would be encouraged more than evacuations.

He also said, “If you do end up in a place that’s a congregate setting, it’s the same advice that we give in a non-emergency situation: wear face coverings, practice good physical distance, good personal hygiene.

