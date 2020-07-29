Global  
 

Food bank is prepared to support more families
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Food bank is prepared to support more families

Food bank is prepared to support more families

Unemployment benefits of $600 per week is set to expire today, making it hard for many people to put food on the table.

CAPK’s Food Bank is prepared for more families to start utilizing distribution centers.

