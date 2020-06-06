Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Jama Masjid reopened their doors for devotees on July 04. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. Fatehpuri mosque in Delhi also reopened for the public from onwards. "Fatehpuri mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently," Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque said. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 94,695 so far.
Delhi's Jama Masjid has closed once again in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital and will remain closed till June 30. Mosque's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on June 11 had said that no congregational prayers will be performed at the mosque till 30th June. Jama Masjid was opened on June 08 after central government allowed opening of religious places as part of 'Unlock 1'. A total of 19581 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far.
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid is all set to reopen after almost 3 months in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed to reopen religious places amid the pandemic from June 08. Among the precautionary measures taken amid COVID19 outbreak, Jama Masjid has stopped 'Wazu' or the ritual ablutions before the namaz, in the common ponds (Masjid Houd) but wash themselves at water taps on the premises. Jama Masjid's official, Arshad Ali said, "We have put up social distancing marker to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection."
From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights specifically pproved by the DGCA. Delhi L-G Anil Baijal overruled AAP government’s decision to re-open hotels and weekly bazaars on a trial basis under Unlock 3. LG’s office said the pandemic situation in the capital continues to be fragile and the threat is far from over. Meanwhile, the European Union has booke d300 million doses of potential Sanofi vaccine for coronavirus. All 27 member countries can buy the vaccine once it is approved. India recorded its highest single day spike with over 55,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India breached the 16 lakh cases mark in just two days after reaching the 15 lakh cases mark. Watch the full video for more details.
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
