Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy



Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.

