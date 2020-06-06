Global  
 

Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid

Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed.

Temperature of devotees was also checked as a precautionary measure to restrict virus spread.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah.

