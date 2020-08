Our countdown includes "I Am Legend", "Lucy", "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen", "The Matrix Revolutions”, "The Happening", and more!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing, anticlimactic, nonsensical, sentimental, god-awful endings in cinema history.

These films took us for a ride… and failed to stick the landing.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing, anticlimactic, nonsensical, sentimental, god-awful endings in cinema history.

These films took us for a ride… and failed to stick the landing.