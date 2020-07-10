Global  
 

Warnings ahead of the Weekend
Medical professionals are keeping a close eye on people going out, as COVID-19 shows no sign of slowing.

Tonight --- as the weekend gets underway --- family and friends gathering -- but as 44news reporter erran huber shares with us --- that is a point of contact -- tri- state governors warn -- is keeping us from winning the covid-19 battle.

Tonight--across*part* of the tri- state.

Doctors--fearing that record highs in infections--will keep trending upward--with people going out.

As we head into the weekend-- medical experts are seeing signs of what they're calling "quarantine fatigue."

That itch to get out and enjoy life again, even as the pandemic persists around the nation.

Bar owners and managers though--have their own set of worries too.

How to keep the doors open--as the pandemic looks to plague the country for another season.

"this fall, i don't know where we'll be if we don't see more positive steps, immediately."

Those in the bluegrass state-- will have to find other options though than just going out for a drink.

This will mark the first weekend--all kentucky bars are required




