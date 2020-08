19 weeks and still waiting on unemployment benefits, some say Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:26s - Published 2 days ago 19 weeks and still waiting on unemployment benefits, some say 0

I SPOKE TO ONE MAN WHO APPLIEDFOR PUA AS SOON AS THE PROGRAMBEGAN AND NEARLY 19 WEEKSLATER, HE HASN'T RECEIVED ADIME."19,400, SOMETHING LIKE THAT."FRANCO JAFAAR HAS BEEN FILINGWEEKLY PUA CLAIMS SINCE THEPROGRAM BEGAN ACCEPTINGAPPLICANTS.HE SAYS HE RECEIVED ANACCEPTANCE LETTER, HAS DONEEVERYTHING HE HAS BEEN ASKED TODO AND YET - NOTHING."I FOLLOW EVERY PROCEDURE THEYASKME TO DO AND I DOWNLOAD EVERYDOCUMENT.THEY WILL ASK ME FOR MY TAXRETURN, FOR MY ID, MY PASSPORT,I HAVEN'T LEFT THE COUNTRY -YOU NAME IT, I SEND TO THEM."HE SAYS THERE'S NO ISSUE WITHHIS ACCOUNT.JUST THE SAME MESSAGE WEEKAFTER WEEK - "IN PROGRESS." BUTWHILE HE WAITS, HIS LIFE CAN'T."THE MORTGAGE IS DELAYED.THE CAR PAYMENT IS DELAYED.I MEAN, I'M GOING DAY BY DAY.I WISH I COULD GO BACK TOWORK." JAAFAR IS NOT ALONE.DETR RELEASED NEW NUMBERS TODAYSHOWING MORE THAN 230,000UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS WERE PAIDLAST WEEK.BUT THERE ARE MORE THAN 20,000UNPAID CLAIMS THAT ARE QUOTE"DELAYED BY ISSUE." WE REACHEDOUT TO DETR TO SEE HOW MANY OFTHE MORE THAN 34,000 PUA CLAIMSFILED LAST WEEK WERE ALSODELAYED, BUT HAVE NOT HEARDBACK.MEANWHILE, JAAFAR SAYS HE'DRATHER BE WORKING AS HE HASSINCE HE WAS 16 YEARS OLD.BUT AS AN INDEPENDENTCONTRACTOR WHO WORKS MAINLY INTHECONVENTION INDUSTRY, HE'S HADTO DO SOMETHING HE NEVER WANTEDTO DO - ASK FOR HELP."I NEVER ASKED FORUNEMPLOYMENT.INEVER ASKED FOR MONEY FROM THEGOVERNMENT OR ANYTHING LIKETHAT.I'VE BEEN INDEPENDENT FOR MOSTOF MY LIFE BUT NOW, IT'S A HARDTIME ANDI WASN'T PLANNING FOR IT."DETR RESPONSE JACKIE KOSTEK13 ACTION NEWS.