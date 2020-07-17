Extreme heat carries into the weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings start the weekend and monsoon tries to make a comeback



Related videos from verified sources Minnesotans Finding Ways To Stay Cool After Feels-Like Temperatures Hit Triple Digits



Many people still spent their weekend outside despite the extreme heat, Marielle Mohs reports (1:38). WCCO 4 News at 6 - July 25, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago Hot Weekend Continues, Temps Expected To Reach 100 Degrees



A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 22, as a heatwave brings dangerous heat to the region. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago Friday Morning Weather With Marty Bass



The heat and humidity are moving in. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Extreme heat this weekend. High's today in the low 90's. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago