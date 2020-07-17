Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extreme heat carries into the weekend
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Extreme heat carries into the weekend
Excessive Heat Warnings start the weekend and monsoon tries to make a comeback
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Minnesotans Finding Ways To Stay Cool After Feels-Like Temperatures Hit Triple Digits [Video]

Minnesotans Finding Ways To Stay Cool After Feels-Like Temperatures Hit Triple Digits

Many people still spent their weekend outside despite the extreme heat, Marielle Mohs reports (1:38). WCCO 4 News at 6 - July 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:38Published
Hot Weekend Continues, Temps Expected To Reach 100 Degrees [Video]

Hot Weekend Continues, Temps Expected To Reach 100 Degrees

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 22, as a heatwave brings dangerous heat to the region.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:10Published
Friday Morning Weather With Marty Bass [Video]

Friday Morning Weather With Marty Bass

The heat and humidity are moving in. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Extreme heat this weekend. High's today in the low 90's.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:01Published