OSBI lab sees rape kit increase after new law

OKLAHOMA STATE BUREAU OFINVESTIGATION OFFICIALSSAY.... THEY NEED MOREBIOLOGISTS AFTER THEDRAMATIC INCREASE IN THENUMBER OF RAPE KITS COMINGINTO THEIR LABS.

AUTHORITIESSAY THE DRAMATIC SPIKE ...IS DUE TO A NEW LAW THATWENT INTO EFFECT LAST YEAR.THAT NEW LAW REQUIRES ALLSEXUAL ASSAULT KITS BESUBMITTEDTO A FORENSIC LAB.

KEEPINGTHE OKLAHOMA STATE BUREAU OFINVESTIGATION EXTREMELYBUSY..."We've seen approximately100% increase in our monthlysubmittals.

This time lastyear we would see about 40cases submitted a month.

Ithink this last month Ithink we had 88 casessubmitted." TO HELP WITH THEWORKLOAD - EARLIER THIS YEAR- FIVE BIOLOGISTS WERE HIREDBUT OFFICIALS SAY THEY NEEDDOUBLE THAT NUMBER TO KEEPUP WITH THE CASE LOAD."Those folks are now intraining.

It typically takesabout two to three years tobe fully trained to be a DNAanalyst." ANDREA FIELDINGWAS ON THE 20-17 TASK FORCECREATED THAT FOUND 7,700OKLAHOMA RAPE KITS SITTINGON SHELVES... NEVER TESTED."Historically policeagencies would collect thosekits and it would go intoan evidence vault at theirdepartment and sometimesmaybe get missed, not getsubmitted for testing andthose cases would just fallthrough the cracks." THETASK FORCE MADERECOMMENDATIONS - HOPING TOCLEAR THE BACKLOG AND FINDJUSTICE FOR VICTIMS... BUTO-S-B-I OFFICIALS SAY THEYNEED MORE RESOURCES BECAUSETHE STATE FUNDING ENDED INJUNE.

AND NEXT YEAR'SBUDGET HAS BEEN CUT BY 1.2MILLION DOLLARS.'We can stop additionalcrime if we can get thefunding to handle the casesas they come in the door."O-S-B-I OFFICIALS SAY... ITCOSTS BETWEEN 700 TO12-HUNDRED DOLLARS..TO OUTSOURCE TESTING PER KITDEPENDING ON THE LAB.HUNDREDS OF OKLAHOMACRIMINAL CONV