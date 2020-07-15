Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macon Bacon takes down the Savannah Bananas, 10-6, at Luther Williams Field
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Macon Bacon takes down the Savannah Bananas, 10-6, at Luther Williams Field
The Macon Bacon beat rival Savannah, 10-6, Friday at Luther Williams Field.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Around middle georgia, health c1 3 b13 bananas tonight at luther williams field ... highlights next in sports ... welcome back.

The macon bacon up against the savannah bananas tonight at luther williams field ... the bacon were off the last three days ... let's see if they're a little rusty ... bot 2nd ... no score ... ben anderson ... that one's a goner ... a solo jack over the left field wall ... and the bananas get on board first ... 1-nothing ... very next batter ... bill knight ... bartender ... another shot of jack please!

Back to back jacks for the bananas ... savannah leads 2-nothing ... bot 3rd ... 2 on ... 3-1 bananas now ... lou woullard can tie it ... and he says ... clutch alert!

Smokes one deep to right field ... two will score on the play ... a 2-run triple for woullard ... game tied at 3 ... bot 4th ... game tied at 4 ... rj yeager ... to left




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Macon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep [Video]

The Macon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep

The Macon Bacon beat both Catawba and Savannah Friday. Half of the team played Catawba at Luther Williams Field, the other half in Savannah.

Credit: WMGTPublished
The Macon Bacon beats Lexington County, 13-9, at Luther Williams Field [Video]

The Macon Bacon beats Lexington County, 13-9, at Luther Williams Field

The Macon Bacon picked up their fourth straight win over the Lexington County Blowfish with a 13-9 win at Luther Williams Field.

Credit: WMGTPublished
The Macon Bacon beats the Savannah Bananas, 15-10 [Video]

The Macon Bacon beats the Savannah Bananas, 15-10

The Macon Bacon beat Savannah, 15-10, Wednesday at Luther Williams Field. They improved to 7-6 with the win.

Credit: WMGTPublished