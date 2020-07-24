WCBI NEWS at 10 - 07/31/2020

Breaking news tonight....a nanih waiya football player is hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon// the alleged gunman, the teens uncle, 38-year-old frederick nunn, according to the kemper county sheriff's office // he's charged with aggravated assault// kemper county sheriff james moore says the teen was shot four or five times and flown to u-m- m-c in jackson// the shooting happened at highway 397 around four this afternoon// both kemper and winston county deputies responded to the call but the shooting happened on the kemper county side// sheriff moore says the teen was in critical condition// stay with wcbi and wcbi dot com for update// two people are dead after a wreck on the natchez trace parkway this morning// the single-car accident happened around 7:30 near mile marker 256 in lee county// district ranger john hearne says it appears a chevrolet hhr with two people inside was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, over corrected, and struck trees along the road// 48-year-old charlotte lee burdine of tupelo and 64-year-old willie lipsey junior, of memphis were pronounced dead at the scene// parkway rangers are investigating the accident// centered a starkville man is found guilty of 5 felony counts of exploiting a child// charles jordan, a former police officer, was accused of sending inappropriate photographs and videos to a juvenile// jordan met the juvenile in 2016 while responding to a runaway report// it was months later that jordan apparently contacted the victim to check on her.

That's when prosecutors say he sent indecent pictures over an extended period of time// the victim reported the incident and an investigation was opened.

Jordan resigned as officer.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for august 18th// first look stinger first look late friday pm/ early evening: rong to severe storms with gusty winds, torrential rainfall, and lightning will remain a threat.

Temperatures will cool into the 80s and 70s in the wake of the storms. friday night: partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers or t-storms possible.

Lows bottom out in the 70s.

Winds sw 5-10 mph.

Saturday: variably cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers or storms. highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy wsw winds 5-15 mph.

Wcbi continuing coverage mississippi reports another record day for covid-19 deaths.

The mississippi state department of health says 52 people died from the virus.

Lowndes county had four those deaths and oktibbeha had three.

There are one thousand 168 new cases of covid-19 in the state, while more than 12 hundred remain in the hospital.

There are currently 201 long-term care facility outbreaks in mississippi.

Locally, lee county has the most new cases with 47.

Union had 36... pontotoc and monroe had 26 each and lowndes county had 19.

Starting monday... masks will be required in lowndes county// this comes after the governor issued an executive order making it mandatory// individuals will have to wear masks while at public gatherings or in a shopping environment// the order also limits social gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors// the city of columbus is issuing out guidelines for businesses to follow in light of the executive order// if an employee has been exposed to the coronavirus... or showing symptoms... they'll be sent home and must be tested// businesses must sanitize all high touch areas once every two hours..

And they must also maintain a six feet separation between customers// "the hope is always been that people would do it without being required by the governor to do it, but perhaps just as important for those people that don't recognize the value of the health benefit is there is a $500 fine or six months in jail penalty associated with violating the governors orders."

The order will be in effect until august 17th..

School districts around the state have different reopening plans.

But for many parents---the worry about reopening in the midst of the covid- 19 crisis---is universal.

Courtney ann jackson spoke with two moms today.

Erin mckenzie has two girls-going into kindergarten and 4th grade.

She knows the impact covid is having on their community in pike county.

But her girls will be going back on a traditional schedule.

"because of our work schedules we don't really have the option to send our children virtually because we don't have anybody to watch them."

Still, she worries.

"hopefully that their little immune systems are better and they'll be safe.

I mean, i will just have to pray about it hopefully they'll get through it and not bring it home and transmit to anybody else.

I don't know...it's just scary."

And we may already be seeing evidence of how it can happen.

Corinth schools were the first in the state to reopen monday.

Friday---they shared someone at the high school has tested positive.

And the north pike school district superintendent confirms three students tested positive after participating in an extra curricular activity.

"i have two boys.

Travis is 13 and trevor is 12."

Thomasina tory feels fortunate to have the option to keep her 12 and 13 year old sons at home for distance learning---especial ly since she is caring for her elderly mother and uncle in her home.

"we've had outbreaks of strep and it spread like wildfire.

So, little things like that, if you can't control an outbreak of strep in a school.

Parents that got to send their kids to school, are going to bring them to school.

And what if this child's not showing immediate symptoms?

Or all parents are not honest and say hey my child was around uncle jim that had covid."

The governor says he plans to spend the weekend reviewing each school's reopening plans and will comment on them next week.

Just one week back in the classroom and already one person has tested positive for covid 19 at corinth high school.

In a letter today, the corinth school district notified parents, but the letter does not identify the person as a teacher or student.

According to the school district, anyone who has been in close contact with that person has been notified.

The school district is requiring students who were contact with the infected person to be quarantined for 14 days.

Those in quarantine can not attend school or any school activities.

Students in quarantine are required to complete their work virtually to be counted as present.

The starkville oktibbeha consolidated school district delays the start of the new school year// the decision comes after dozens of parents request to switch to virtual learning// the new start date is now august 24th// superintendent doctor eddie peasant says the district has gotten more than a thousand requests from parents since july 21st// that's 20-percent of the student population that's wanting to move to virtual learning due to covid-19// the district it was prepared for virtual learning for 25-percent of students but nothing more// to prepare, teachers will start training over the next two weeks// centered some schools are days away from opening and one district is already facing a major problem... a teacher shortage.

In booneville, a handful of teachers are in self isolation after testing positive or being exposed to covid- 19.

This is also having trouble finding substitute trouble finding substitute teachers// wcbi's quentin smith explains// our quentin smith speaks with district leaders and joins us live in the studio with more... teachers in front of their classroom... this is how the booneville school district is accustomed to having class... however....when school starts in august things will be a little different.

" it takes x number of teachers, certified teachers to have school each and every day and once that threshold is broken, then adjustments have to be made."

One adjustment the school district is making is going virtual the first month of class... after labor day, a hybrid option will be offered.

Superintendent dr. todd english says that's because roughly 10 percent of the district's teachers are out due to the coronavirus.

" it became problematic last week when we decided that around 10% of our teachers were in the quarantine or isolation protocol, and then we decided to make the decision last week so we can give parents enough time to make childcare arrangements."

English says they initially tried to find substitute teachers to solve them issue... but then ran into another problem.

" we just like most other school districts are having a difficult time finding substitute teachers because of the coronavirus.

It's not really a financial thing with the districts on the substitute teachers, as much as it is health related concerns."

English believes the lack of subs will be a problem that remains during this pandemic.

He admits it'll put a strain on the districts.

But, he's committed to keeping everyone safe even if it means reverting back to the virtual route.

"we're not going to have a teacher in the classroom at all costs, we're not going to have a teacher in the classroom, we're not going to have an assistant in the classroom if he puts others at risk.

We don't want to do that to the teachers or the assistance, nor the students, nor the parents, so we will make adjustments."

Saturday night: partly cloudy and quiet.

Cooler lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday: partly cloudy.

Just a 20% chance of a spotty shower or storm.

Warm highs in the upper 80s.

Next week: the best chance of scattered storms appears to be monday with mainly isolated activity possible the rest of the week.

Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s but overnight lows cool into the mid to upper 60s.

Tropics: hurricane isaias will continue to pass along the east coast of florida up through the carolinas and into the mid atlantic region.

It poses no threat to us and there is nothing lurking behind it at this time that would pose a threat for the northern gulf coast.

Tropics: hurricane isaias will continue to pass along the east stinger a tale right out of the movies// we look at how two inmates escaped an oklahoma jail from 12 stories// the wild story later on wcbi news at ten// i'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Apps for developing good habits / tech byte it takes awhile to develop a good habit, or break a bad one.

But at least your smartphone makes it easy to get started.

The "done: a simple habit tracker" app can help.

First, come up with your list of goals or habits you'd like to develop - like going to the gym, or skipping that latte.

Then use the app to track your progress, which you can do multiple times a day.

The "water reminder - daily tracker" app also ties in to developing good habits.

Most of us need to be drinking more water, and this app reminds you to do it, so it becomes second nature.

It calculates how much water you need, schedules notifications on when to drink based on your sleep schedule, and even tracks how many other drinks you're taking in.

Drinking water is not only good for your overall health, but it can also help you feel full, and even lose weight.

And the best app for doing that is the "my diet coach - weight loss" app.

When you're stuck at home, it's easy to snack when you're bored, and not even hungry.

This app gives you daily challenges, tracks your water intake, and reminds you to exercise.

You even use it to keep a food diary, where you can track what you're eating every day, and how many calories are in those foods.

Emily cassulo / tech byte as you can see, it's all about taking baby steps.

If you take advantage of this extra down time during quarantine, you'll have developed a healthier lifestyle when things are back to normal.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech byte.

Spx open academy week continues on the high school football tour with columbus christian head coach jason williams and the rams look to continue the positive momentum from last season into 2020.

The rams are stop number 40 on the high school football tour.

Nat pop 3 sec the columbus christian rams are hitting it hard in nat pop 3 sec the columbus christian rams are hitting it hard in workouts as they gear up for their 2020 campaign.

After going 9-3 last season and making a run to the semifinals in the post season, the rams enter this season with the same attitude last year's team had.

To improve each and every day.

"we want to get better everyday at what we do.

Every drill.

Every play we run, we want to execute better.

That's what we try to do."

"we come out here.

I love playing football.

Love getting up and seeing everybody.

Hoping everyone is doing okay.

We always okay each other.

We have a good coach.

Both of them love us and teach us new plays and care about us."

But the only way to get better is by giving it all you got.

Another principle the rams carry with them into the season.

"they got after it.

They worked hard.

This year's team is made up of a lot of the same players.

Except for those who graduated.

We've had 3 good practices.

We're trying to play with an intensity.

Practice with intensity.

Everything we do is just really work hard."

"we're a tough team even though we're pretty small.

It's made us really strong.

I know we're going to play every down 110%.

The best we can."

The rams graduated five seniors who were all key but feel confident in the younger players ability fill the void and take on larger roles.

"we lost some good players last year.

We had a good year.

We also had the opportunity to play several 9th graders.

They contributed, so we'll be relying on those guys.

We got a lot of kids who have seen some playing time.

We're just out here working hard and trying to make them better."

"they left a pretty big divot but we got some up and rising people i know.

We can help them get better.

Watch them as they progress into pretty good players and help us have a winning season."

It's going to take more than just the the seniors or freshmen playing well for this team to be successful.

"we got 14.

I'm expecting all 14 to contribute.

8 man football is a fast paced game.

We're going to prepare one through 14 to help us.

That's what we're looking at."

"we're brothers.

We love each other.

I believe we're going to make it to the playoffs no matter what."

With the rams on the high school football tour.

Chris bolton wcbi sports.

Here's a look at the upcoming stops for any stops that you may have missed along the way you can always check out our website, wcbi.com this is a story out of oklahoma city.... two men escape from the 12 story of the oklahoma county jail using bed sheets// you can see the busted out window and sheets hanging out side// one of the inmates was injured after he fell from the fourth floor as he tried climbing down from the jail// also get this...jail officials say the 12th floor is reserved for the most dangerous suspects.

One of them was facing a murder charge// both suspects were recaptured..but the murder suspect was on the run for several hours// last look last look last look last look last look last look last look last